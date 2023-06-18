As leaders play game of one-upmanship, BRS may lose out

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In several constituencies, the ruling BRS faces the risk of defeat solely due to the game of one-upmanship being played by ticket aspirants. Divisions within the party have grown so deep that leaders are organising parallel party programmes, consequently splintering the activists into separate factions.

Constituencies across the State have become a source of concern for the BRS, as conflicts arise in places where MLCs, MLAs, ZP Chairmen, and Corporation chairpersons vie for the ticket. This complicated scenario has become a headache for the party.

Station Ghanpur, a BRS stronghold, is currently engulfed in intense factionalism. The rivalry between sitting MLA Rajaiah and MLC Kadiam Srihari has escalated into a war of words. Both leaders, publicly criticise each other while asserting their claim to the ticket.

A similar power struggle is unravelling in Bhupalappalli in the erstwhile Warangal district. MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and MLC Madhusudhana Chari lead factions locked in a battle for supremacy. Activists from both groups have taken the initiative to organise special programmes in a bid to secure the ticket for their respective leaders.

Jangoan constituency, also in the erstwhile Warangal district, is facing a similar situation. MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy has recently hinted at contesting from the constituency, causing a rift within the faction of MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy.

Tandur tops the list of battlegrounds experiencing intense competition for BRS tickets. Senior leader and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, along with MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, who joined BRS from the Congress, have openly declared their aspirations for the ticket. Clashes between leaders from these rival factions during party programs and government events have become commonplace.

Gadwal too is witnessing a ticket fight between MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and ZP chairperson Saritha. Followers of Krishna Mohan Reddy argue that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has repeatedly said that the ticket is reserved for sitting MLAs, while Saritha is campaigning on the BC plank.

In Wanaparthi, a simmering conflict persists between Minister S Niranjan Reddy and ZP chairperson Lok Nath Reddy. The Acchampet constituency is also witnessing fierce competition for the ticket between MP Potuganti Ramulu and incumbent MLA Guvwala Balaraj.

The entry of MP Potuganti Ramulu’s son, Potuganti Bharat, into the Achampet ticket race has further deepened the rift between the MLA and MP factions within the BRS. In the Alampur constituency, a heated contest for the ticket ensues between Telangana Warehouse Corporation chairperson Saichand and MLA Abraham.

Meanwhile, Asifabad is witnessing an ongoing ticket battle between MLA Atram Sakku and ZP chairperson Kova Lakshmi, while in Armoor, ZP chairperson Dadannagari Vithal and MLA Jeevan Reddy have formed opposing factions.

The party activists are growing increasingly concerned about the potential repercussions of these internal conflicts in the upcoming elections, even as the high command is making concerted efforts to quell these divisions.

