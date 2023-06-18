Centre gave Telangana Rs 1.6 L crore in tax devolution: Union Minister Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday stated that Telangana has received tax devolution to the tune of Rs 1.60 lakh crore since 2014 -- an increase of 253 per cent -- in addition to Rs 8,379 crore as GST revenue receipts.

He said that funds amounting to Rs 5.21 lakh crore have been allocated to various departments in Telangana by the Centre and that Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) have been supported by Rs 7.5 lakh crore since 2014.

Kishan gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation of what the Centre has done for the poor in Telangana during the nine-year-long NDA rule, at a programme held at RTC Kala Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

He claimed that the Centre has spent Rs 1.08 lakh crore on building roads and national highways in Telangana, and said that between 2014 and 2022, the length of National highways constructed in the State was 2,500 km, while it was the same from 1947 to 2014.

Kishan said that the Centre has estimated an expenditure of Rs 21,201 crore to construct 348 km length of the Regional Ring Road, which he said would be the game-changer for the development of Hyderabad. He noted that while the average railway line commissioned between 2009 and 2014 was 17.4 km per year, it increased by 216% to 55 km per year between 2014 and 2022.

Disclosing that a 1,645 km railway track length was commissioned in 2014, he said that Rs 30,062 crore was estimated to be incurred on the projects, in addition to the modernisation of Secunderabad Railway Station at a cost of Rs 715 crore, and redevelopment of Cherlapally Railway Station at a cost of Rs 221 crore. He said that the Centre was establishing Wagon Manufacturing Facility and Periodic Overhauling Workshop in Kazipet at a cost of Rs 521 crore, with a capacity to repair 200 wagons a month, creating 3,000 direct jobs in the region.

Referring to irrigation, the Union Minister said that the Centre has spent Rs 2,302 crore on accelerating 11 long-pending irrigation projects, He said that 39.50 lakh farmers in Telangana had benefited through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, for which Rs 9,028 crore has been disbursed till now, in addition to Rs 1.24 lakh crore spent to procure paddy from 20 lakh farmers in the State since 2014, and Rs 33,978 crore on procuring cotton at MSP.

The Centre has funded the Oil Palm Mission for 2022-23 by spending Rs 214 crore and several umbrella schemes in agriculture costing Rs 1,220.52 crore have been extended to farmers, he said. Subsidising fertilisers has cost the Centre Rs 33,000 crore but it has benefited each farmer owning an acre of land Rs 24,632 per year, including Kisan Samman Nidhi, Kishan said.

“As many as 59.61 lakh people got MUDRA loans, with Rs 53,359 crore being disbursed, 1.67 lakh MSMEs got loans to the tune of Rs 11,872 crore through Emergency Credit-line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), and 1.19 lakh MSE beneficiaries got loans worth 9,593 crores in Telangana,” he said.

With an overall food subsidy of Rs 33,054 crore given to farmers in Telangana, he said that 115 lakh tonne food grains have been distributed to the poor in the last nine years. Kishan said that Rs 26,727 crore has been incurred by the Centre on NREGA in the State, generating 117.4 crore work days since 2014.

