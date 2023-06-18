Home States Telangana

KCR exposed BJP-BRS pact, claims CLP leader Bhatti

The CLP leader predicted a political realignment as leaders who defected to the BJP were now considering joining the Congress on a larger scale. 

Published: 18th June 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday claimed that the cordiality shown by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao towards Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan when they were receiving Droupadi Murmu was proof of a secret pact between the BRS and the BJP.

Vikramarka pointed out that KCR had earlier avoided the Governor even during important events and said that the sudden change in behaviour indicated a political understanding between KCR and the BJP.

“People of Telangana are now realising the authoritarian tendencies of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR. This is obvious by the slapping of UAPA cases and sedition charges against Prof Haragopal and others. They both want to suppress freedom of expression and democratic values,” Vikramarka said.

He urged the public to teach the BJP-led Centre and the BRS government in the State a lesson for curbing the right to freely express their opinions. Pointing out the failure of the Union government to probe the charges of corruption on KCR’s administration, land scams, irregularities in leasing ORR, sale of lands around Hyderabad, corruption in the Kaleswaram project, and the liquor scam, he said that this was proof that the two parties supported each other.

The CLP leader predicted a political realignment as leaders who defected to the BJP were now considering joining Congress on a larger scale. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhatti Vikramarka BJP-BRS pact K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp