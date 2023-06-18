KCR exposed BJP-BRS pact, claims CLP leader Bhatti

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday claimed that the cordiality shown by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao towards Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan when they were receiving Droupadi Murmu was proof of a secret pact between the BRS and the BJP.

Vikramarka pointed out that KCR had earlier avoided the Governor even during important events and said that the sudden change in behaviour indicated a political understanding between KCR and the BJP.

“People of Telangana are now realising the authoritarian tendencies of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR. This is obvious by the slapping of UAPA cases and sedition charges against Prof Haragopal and others. They both want to suppress freedom of expression and democratic values,” Vikramarka said.

He urged the public to teach the BJP-led Centre and the BRS government in the State a lesson for curbing the right to freely express their opinions. Pointing out the failure of the Union government to probe the charges of corruption on KCR’s administration, land scams, irregularities in leasing ORR, sale of lands around Hyderabad, corruption in the Kaleswaram project, and the liquor scam, he said that this was proof that the two parties supported each other.

The CLP leader predicted a political realignment as leaders who defected to the BJP were now considering joining Congress on a larger scale.

NALGONDA: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday claimed that the cordiality shown by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao towards Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan when they were receiving Droupadi Murmu was proof of a secret pact between the BRS and the BJP. Vikramarka pointed out that KCR had earlier avoided the Governor even during important events and said that the sudden change in behaviour indicated a political understanding between KCR and the BJP. “People of Telangana are now realising the authoritarian tendencies of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR. This is obvious by the slapping of UAPA cases and sedition charges against Prof Haragopal and others. They both want to suppress freedom of expression and democratic values,” Vikramarka said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He urged the public to teach the BJP-led Centre and the BRS government in the State a lesson for curbing the right to freely express their opinions. Pointing out the failure of the Union government to probe the charges of corruption on KCR’s administration, land scams, irregularities in leasing ORR, sale of lands around Hyderabad, corruption in the Kaleswaram project, and the liquor scam, he said that this was proof that the two parties supported each other. The CLP leader predicted a political realignment as leaders who defected to the BJP were now considering joining Congress on a larger scale.