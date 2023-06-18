Home States Telangana

Severe heatwave alert for parts of Telangana

On Sunday, severe heatwave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Hanumakonda, Nalgonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Peddapally districts.

Published: 18th June 2023 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Heat Wave

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heat wave alert for parts of Telangana with maximum temperatures likely to touch 44 degrees Celsius over the next two days, an official said on Sunday.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued an orange (severe heatwave) alert for a few pockets in Telangana districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda.

It said there was an increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to the sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.

There will be high health concerns for infants, elders and people with chronic diseases.

The Met officials advised people to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration.

"Drink sufficient water even if you are not thirsty. Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk etc. to keep yourself hydrated," an official said.

On Sunday, severe heatwave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in Khammam district and heatwave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Hanumakonda, Nalgonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Peddapally districts.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, Eesala Thakkalapalli in Peddapalli was the hottest place in the state with mercury rising to 44.8 degrees Celsius.

Jamnuga in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district and Palthem in Peddapally district recorded a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius.

For June 20, the Met Office has issued a yellow alert (heatwave) for parts of the state. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 40-43 degree Celsius at isolated pockets in the districts Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet.

Heat is expected to be tolerable for the general public but there will be moderate health concerns for vulnerable people like infants, elderly and people with chronic diseases, an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telengana heatwave
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp