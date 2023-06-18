Telangana Congress to burn ‘Ravanasura’ effigies of CM Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress has asked its supporters to burn effigies representing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, likening him to Dashanana Ravanasura with 10 heads, each symbolising a broken election promise.

The call to action was made during the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, coinciding with the concluding day of Telangana Dashabdi Utsavalu (the decennial State Formation celebrations) set to take place on June 22. The PAC dubbed the occasion “Dhashabdi Dhaga” (decennial betrayal) and announced plans to burn the effigies in all Assembly constituencies.

During the meeting, the PAC unanimously decided to welcome interested leaders into the party fold “unconditionally” while retaining focus on addressing farmer issues and taking a strong stance against the Dharani revenue portal. The PAC also discussed the inclusion of relevant concerns in declarations concerning SC/ST, BC Minority, and women’s issues, which are slated to be announced in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting also decided to finalise the appointments of Mandal-level committees within the next 10 days and discussed organising a public meeting, inviting national leaders, to mark the conclusion of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s ‘People’s March’.

Sources said that Renuka Chowdhury expressed her dissatisfaction, highlighting the grievances faced by her followers regarding party positions at the Mandal level. Her complaint holds significance amid speculation regarding the entry of former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy into the Congress fold.

Revanth, while conveying the PAC’s decisions to the media, stated, “Each head of KCR will depict failed promises such as the KG-to-PG free education scheme, fee reimbursement, unemployment allowance, employment for every household, 2BHK housing, 3 acres for Dalits, podu land pattas, loan waiver, employment, 12% reservation for minorities, and 12% reservation for STs.” He also criticised the BRS government for its failure to honour Telangana martyrs.

BRS and BJP likened

Responding to questions, Revanth said that the BJP says it will continue all the schemes initiated by the BRS government because they desire KCR to remain the Chief Minister.

He said that BJP State President Bandi Sanjay’s remarks suggest a close relationship between the BRS and BJP.

Regarding calls of naming Hyderabad the second capital of the country, Revanth said that the national capital’s income would flow to the Centre, which could have adverse economic implications for Telangana. He stressed the need for a thorough study of the proposal to ensure it does not negatively impact the financial status of the State.

