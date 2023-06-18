Telangana High Court dismisses contempt case against IAS officer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court has dismissed the contempt proceedings against senior IAS officer M Raghunandan Rao (currently, Secretary of Telangana Agriculture and Cooperation).

A single judge bench of the High Court had in 2017 found Raghunandan Rao guilty of intentional disobedience of court orders relating to land record mutation and imposed a fine on him by beginning contempt proceedings.

The contempt charge against him was that, despite court orders, Raghunandan Rao, as Collector of Rangareddy district, did not mutate the land totalling 24.35 acres in Survey No. 77, Hafeezpet village of Sherilingampally Mandal in the name of any real estate business.

In initiating criminal proceedings against him, the judge imposed a fine on him and said that failure to do so would invite four weeks in prison. Raghunandan Rao filed a contempt appeal, which the division bench dismissed.

