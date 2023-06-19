Anxious farmers of Telangana await rains in Khammam

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The farming community in the erstwhile Khammam district is growing increasingly concerned as the rainy season, which should have begun 20 days ago, has yet to make an appearance. This absence of rainfall is causing worry among farmers who are eagerly awaiting the start of their agricultural activities.

As June arrives, farmers have prepared themselves for fieldwork, such as ploughing and planting various crops like cotton, maize and paddy nurseries. The anticipation of rainfall in the middle of June has been overshadowed by the complete absence of rain thus far.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSPDS), out of the 21 mandals in Khammam district, 13 have received largely deficient rainfall, and the remaining mandals have received no rainfall at all. This has resulted in a deviation of -93 per cent from the normal rainfall levels.

Similarly, in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, 17 out of the 23 mandals have experienced largely deficient rainfall, while the remaining mandals have received no rainfall, leading to a deviation of -91 per cent. Instead of rainfall, the region is experiencing soaring temperatures, reaching up to 47 °C.

Expressing his concerns, Kanuku Venkateswarlu, a marginal farmer from Narasapuram village in Dummagudem mandal, said, “By this time last year, we had already planted cotton and other dry crops. It is distressing that the rains have not arrived yet.”

Farmers are becoming increasingly anxious as officials state that it will take more time for the rains to arrive. The delay in rainfall has left farmers worried, as timely seed planting is crucial for successful crop growth. If the seeds are not planted in time, it may result in significant problems for the farmers, underline experts.

KHAMMAM: The farming community in the erstwhile Khammam district is growing increasingly concerned as the rainy season, which should have begun 20 days ago, has yet to make an appearance. This absence of rainfall is causing worry among farmers who are eagerly awaiting the start of their agricultural activities. As June arrives, farmers have prepared themselves for fieldwork, such as ploughing and planting various crops like cotton, maize and paddy nurseries. The anticipation of rainfall in the middle of June has been overshadowed by the complete absence of rain thus far. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSPDS), out of the 21 mandals in Khammam district, 13 have received largely deficient rainfall, and the remaining mandals have received no rainfall at all. This has resulted in a deviation of -93 per cent from the normal rainfall levels.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similarly, in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, 17 out of the 23 mandals have experienced largely deficient rainfall, while the remaining mandals have received no rainfall, leading to a deviation of -91 per cent. Instead of rainfall, the region is experiencing soaring temperatures, reaching up to 47 °C. Expressing his concerns, Kanuku Venkateswarlu, a marginal farmer from Narasapuram village in Dummagudem mandal, said, “By this time last year, we had already planted cotton and other dry crops. It is distressing that the rains have not arrived yet.” Farmers are becoming increasingly anxious as officials state that it will take more time for the rains to arrive. The delay in rainfall has left farmers worried, as timely seed planting is crucial for successful crop growth. If the seeds are not planted in time, it may result in significant problems for the farmers, underline experts.