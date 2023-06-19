Home States Telangana

Anxious farmers of Telangana await rains in Khammam

As June arrives, farmers have prepared themselves for fieldwork, such as ploughing and planting various crops like cotton, maize and paddy nurseries.

Published: 19th June 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kendrapara paddy farmers

Image used for representational purpose only.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The farming community in the erstwhile Khammam district is growing increasingly concerned as the rainy season, which should have begun 20 days ago, has yet to make an appearance. This absence of rainfall is causing worry among farmers who are eagerly awaiting the start of their agricultural activities.

As June arrives, farmers have prepared themselves for fieldwork, such as ploughing and planting various crops like cotton, maize and paddy nurseries. The anticipation of rainfall in the middle of June has been overshadowed by the complete absence of rain thus far.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSPDS), out of the 21 mandals in Khammam district, 13 have received largely deficient rainfall, and the remaining mandals have received no rainfall at all. This has resulted in a deviation of -93 per cent from the normal rainfall levels.

Similarly, in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, 17 out of the 23 mandals have experienced largely deficient rainfall, while the remaining mandals have received no rainfall, leading to a deviation of -91 per cent. Instead of rainfall, the region is experiencing soaring temperatures, reaching up to 47 °C. 

Expressing his concerns, Kanuku Venkateswarlu, a marginal farmer from Narasapuram village in Dummagudem mandal, said, “By this time last year, we had already planted cotton and other dry crops. It is distressing that the rains have not arrived yet.”

Farmers are becoming increasingly anxious as officials state that it will take more time for the rains to arrive. The delay in rainfall has left farmers worried, as timely seed planting is crucial for successful crop growth. If the seeds are not planted in time, it may result in significant problems for the farmers, underline experts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSPDS Monsoon rains Absence of rainfall
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp