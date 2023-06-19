Can Congress sustain post-Karnataka gains till Telangana elections?

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A surge of six to seven per cent vote share claimed to have been gained by the Congress as per a survey conducted by the party in Telangana, taking it from 28.4% in 2018 Assembly general elections to around 35%, post the Karnataka electoral victory, has taken the hopes of the leaders of the grand old party to a new high. However, the moot question is whether the party can retain the momentum until the elections which are due before January 16, 2024.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP had won just one seat while it lost security deposit in 104 constituencies. The Congress had emerged as the second-largest party in the State. However, in the subsequent Lok Sabha elections in 2019, conducted within six months of the Assembly elections in the State, the political situation completely changed as the saffron party had won four Lok Sabha seats, pushing the Congress to third place. From there onwards, the BJP has improved its performance election after election winning two Assembly byelections -- Dubbaka and Huzurabad -- while the Congress had lost deposit in the Munugode byelection.

Lagging behind

In this election year, the saffron party, however, appears to have been lagging behind its close political rivals with the changed political scenario after the Karnataka results. The BJP leaders are publicly making statements on the party’s slide in popularity. The disinterest of prominent leaders in joining the BJP also shows the shaky ground on which it finds itself.

At a time it has become difficult for the ruling party at the Centre to keep up the momentum it gained in the State over the past four years, it remains to be seen whether the Congress and its leadership can overcome this challenge in the next five months. Another challenge the opposition party, be it Congress or BJP, faces is to make sure that there is no split in anti-incumbency votes. The Congress seems to be working on this by initiating talks with various civil society organisations and opening its doors to leaders from other parties. Although the Karnataka election has boosted the morale in the rank and file of the Congress, a section of the leaders fear that any dissensions among the leaders could spell doom for the party.

