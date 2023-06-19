Concerns mount over depleting groundwater levels in Kamareddy

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Even as half of June has passed, the temperatures in Kamareddy district are showing no signs of receding, causing concern over the groundwater level. Officials from the water supply department are anticipating a decrease in the district’s ground water levels. Kamareddy district is characterised by upland areas and is situated at a high elevation compared to other regions in the State. The district consists of three municipalities, three revenue divisions, and 26 mandals.

According to District Ground Water Officer (DGWO), M Satish Yadav, the department previously had 36 piezometers, but with the assistance of the Union Government’s National Hydraulic Project, the number has increased to 68. Each meter will cover two to three mandals, enabling the department to monitor the groundwater levels across the district. The department conducts monthly assessments of groundwater levels and releases the data on the 23rd of each month. The latest released indicates an average groundwater level of 11.46 meters.

