Congress’s 'Operation Aakarsh' creates tension in BRS and BJP camps

Several leaders from rival parties are said to be making a beeline to Bengaluru to meet Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar.

Published: 19th June 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The secrecy with which the Congress is carrying out its Operation Aakarsh is creating tension in the BRS and BJP camps, leaving their leaders guessing about the next political moves of the grand old party. In fact, its own leaders are perplexed by the confidentiality being maintained over the information surrounding the probable inductees into the party.

Several leaders from the rival parties have reportedly been making a beeline to Bengaluru to meet Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Adding to the curiosity among its own cadre and tension in the rival camps is the fact that State Congress leadership too has been making rounds of the capital city of the neighbouring State.

According to sources, the disgruntled leaders from both the BJP and ruling BRS in the State visited Bengaluru during last week, but kept their tours highly confidential. They refused to even react to the reports of the meetings they had in that city.

A sitting MLC of the BRS, who expressed “dissatisfaction” over the functioning of the pink party’s leadership, is said to be among the leaders from Telangana who met Shivakumar. However, neither he nor the Congress State leaders uttered a word about the meeting.

Meanwhile, the suspended BRS leaders Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy met Shivakumar twice in recent days. Interestingly, the TPCC chief held a few meetings in the morning in Hyderabad and then visited Bengaluru in the evening before returning to the State capital by 9.00 pm.

These visits and secrecy surrounding the meetings have sparked the speculation that the party’s Operation Aakarsh is being carried out from Bengaluru. Shivakumar, in consultation with AICC top leadership, is believed to be giving some assurances to the leaders who are aspiring for membership in Congress.

What is more interesting is the fact that both the BRS nor the BJP are not able to extract any information either from the Congress leaders or those from their respective parties who are visiting Bengaluru. In some cases, the two parties are completely in the dark about who is actually meeting Shivakumar.

More BRS leaders are said to have gotten in touch with the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy as well as Shivakumar after their party colleague and MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy revealed his plan to join the grand old party.

Meanwhile, a highly placed source in the Congress revealed that three BRS MLAs also contacted Shivakumar, expressed their desire to join the Congress, and requested him to coordinate with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy to finalise the deal.

