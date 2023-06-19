Cow vigilantes alarmed over introduction of new Livestock bill in Parliament

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The draft notification for the introduction of the Livestock and Livestock Products (Import and Export) Bill 2023 was quietly issued by the Central government on June 7 for presentation in both houses of Parliament. However, concerns have been raised regarding the potential decrease in the livestock population within the country as the Bill allows for the export of live cattle for the first time.

Cow vigilantes, who are independent of the BJP or RSS, have expressed apprehension over the short deadline for submitting objections and suggestions, which is set to end on June 17. If enacted, this Bill will replace the existing Livestock Importation Act of 1898, which was amended in 2001 as the Livestock Import (Amendment) Act and is now set to be repealed.

According to the Bill, the term livestock includes a range of animals such as donkeys, horses, mules, cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats, pigs, dogs, cats, birds, laboratory animals, aquatic animals, and any other animals specified by the Central government from time to time.

The Bill provides regulations for the import and export of livestock, as well as measures to promote and develop the products. It also includes sanitary measures for regulating the import of livestock and livestock products that may be vulnerable to exotic infectious or contagious diseases. According to the 20th livestock census, the population of bovines (including cattle, buffaloes, and bullocks) in Telangana decreased from approximately 90 lakh in 2012 to 84.5 lakh in 2019. Similarly, the population of donkeys declined from 3,000 to 2,000 during the same period.

Mahesh Agarwal, the honorary president of Telangana Goshala Federation, said that over 10,000 cattle were slaughtered on Eid-ul-Azha last year in Telangana. Additionally, he claims, 2,000 cattle are illegally transported into Hyderabad daily from various parts of Telangana to be slaughtered after being fed for a few days. Agarwal asserts that such actions violate the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act of 1977.Agarwal points out that the Telangana government should establish, operate, and maintain cattle shelters to provide food, water, and shelter to animals, which has not been effectively implemented in the State.

