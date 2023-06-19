Home States Telangana

Dignity housing scheme: 2BHK agitators face chilli attack by BRS workers in Telangana

Approximately a month ago, 40 double-bedroom houses were allotted to beneficiaries in Appannagudem village. But people protested, stating ineligible people had received the houses.

Published: 19th June 2023 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

The victim show the stain of red chilli powder smeared on their hair

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

SURYAPET: Tension prevailed in Appannagudem village of Mothey mandal on Sunday as the protest over the allotment of double-bedroom units under the Dignity Housing Scheme took an ugly turn.Protestors stated that 30 residents of the village had been peacefully protesting for the last few days regarding the distribution of 2BHK units. However, a few activists associated with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) attacked them on Sunday and even resorted to smearing red chilli powder on the faces of the locals, causing immense distress and discomfort, particularly among women, they alleged.

Approximately a month ago, 40 double-bedroom houses were allotted to beneficiaries in Appannagudem village. However, on Sunday, some women started a protest by setting up a tent in front of the houses, claiming that ineligible people had received the houses. This led to a clash between the beneficiaries and those who were not allotted houses. The victims accused local BRS workers and the beneficiaries of attacking them with red chilli powder.

Munagala Circle Inspector Raghava Rao said the protestors had filed complaints alleging that the 2BHK beneficiaries attacked them with red chilli powder. On the other hand, the beneficiaries complained that the victims were creating a disturbance in front of their houses. Both parties have registered complaints against each other.

