Executive Council to probe financial irregularities in Telangana University

NIZAMABAD: The Executive Council of the Telangana University (TU) has reportedly taken several decisions, including conducting an inquiry into the financial irregularities that allegedly took place during the tenure of Dachepalli Ravinder Gupta as vice-chancellor and recovery of the misappropriated money from the guilty officials.

The controversial V-C, Ravinder Gupta, was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on Sunday. During the meeting held in RUSA building in Hyderabad on Saturday after the ACB arrested Ravinder Gupta, the EC reportedly approved promotions and decided to clear all the pending payments.

According to an EC member, NL Shastry, there has been an alleged misappropriation of approximately Rs 40 crore in the past two years at the TU.

An eight-member committee appointed by the EC has uncovered this discrepancy. Considering these findings, the EC believes a detailed inquiry should be conducted and has recommended sending a report to the government for further investigation. The EC has also decided to investigate the PhD degrees awarded between 2021-23. The EC reassured students that the affairs will be set right, and recent incidents should not be a cause for concern.

