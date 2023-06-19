Hyderabad boy tops JEE Advanced; 6 from Telangana, AP in top 10

Niharika Saila and Kavita Bajeli Datt By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ NEW DELHI: With six candidates in the top 10 and 174 in the top 500, the results of the JEE Advanced 2023 caused jubilation in the Hyderabad zone, the results of which were announced on Sunday. However, the cherry on the top of this proverbial cake was local boy, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, 17, grabbing the much-coveted AIR 1 by scoring a mammoth 341 out of 360 marks.

The other candidates from the Telugu states in the top 10 are Ramesh Surya Theja from Andhra Pradesh, who secured the second rank, while Addagada Venkata Sivaram, Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary, Nagireddy Baalaji Reddy, and Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy secured the fifth, seventh, ninth and tenth positions, respectively. That’s not all, even the toppers in girls, General (Economically Weaker Section) and Scheduled Tribes categories — Nayakanti Naga Bhavya, Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy and Dheeravath Thanuj, respectively — hail from the Hyderabad zone as well.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy

As many as 1.8 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance test held on June 4, of which 43,773 secured qualification. Of the total qualified candidates, as many as 10,432 hail from Hyderabad, the highest this year. The third and the fourth ranks were bagged by Rishi Kalra and Raghav Goyal, both from the Roorkee zone, while Prabhav Khandelwal (AIR 6) and Malay Kedia (AIR 8) from the Delhi zone completed the list. The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling will begin on Monday, officials said.

Speaking to TNIE on his preparations, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, stated, “I followed a structured study schedule that helped me stay organised and disciplined. I divided my day into dedicated study blocks for different subjects, ensuring I covered all the essential topics. I also allocated specific time for revision and solving practice papers.”

Curbing distractions can be difficult as a teenager, but the 17-year-old said, “Prioritising tasks based on their importance and urgency helped me stay focused. Moreover, I learned to say no to distractions and prioritise my study time.”

A student of the Sri Chaitanya institute in DD Colony, Chidvilas Reddy shared that he started his preparation when he was in Class 8. His father and mother are both government schoolteachers. His elder brother is now in his BTech final year at BITS Pilani.

Solving previous year’s question papers and mock tests was an integral part of his preparation strategy, he stated. It allowed him to familiarise himself with the exam pattern, understand the types of questions asked, and assess his strengths and weaknesses.

“I analysed my performance in these tests to identify areas that needed improvement. Yes, this was not my first attempt, and I found solving previous papers extremely helpful in enhancing my exam readiness. Regular practice and perseverance were key to mastering these challenging topics,” he explained.

He added, “I opted for Sri Chaitanya and Infinity Learn as my preferred coaching platform. I found the comprehensive tutorials, experienced faculty and personalised guidance to be highly effective in my JEE Advanced preparation.”

Mentioning that he primarily engaged in self-study, as it allowed him to work at his own pace and focus on his individual needs, he said, “Setting realistic short-term goals and rewarding myself upon achieving them kept me motivated. I also surrounded myself with a positive and supportive environment. Regularly revisiting my long-term goals and visualising success also helped me stay motivated and focussed. The key was to remain persistent, learn from mistakes and adapt my approach accordingly.”

Speaking about ways to handle stress, the young boy said, “I incorporated stress-management techniques such as regular exercise, meditation and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Balancing academics with hobbies and interests helped me maintain a well-rounded lifestyle. It was important to maintain a positive mindset and not let stress overpower me.”

Advising future JEE aspirants, he said, “Based on my own experience and success, I would advise them to focus on building a strong conceptual foundation in all subjects. Accuracy is the key as speed follows. Hence, students should focus on consistent practice. Seek guidance from experienced professionals and do not hesitate to ask doubts or clarify concepts. Maintaining a positive mindset, staying motivated and managing time effectively are crucial for success. Lastly, believe in yourself and trust the process.”

He hopes to pursue BTech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay, Subsequently, in the following years, he is hoping to become an innovator, computer scientist or work with the government.

