KCR selects, funds Congress candidates: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Alleging that the ruling BRS and the Congress are working in tandem to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections, saffron party’s State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will select and also fund the candidates of the grand old party.

The Karimnagar MP participated in the BJP ‘Tiffin Baithak’ programme organised at Baddipalli village in Karimnagar Rural mandal. Later addressing the media along with party’s convenor in the Karimnagar parliamentary segment Boinapally Praveen Rao, he said: “In around 30 Assembly constituencies, KCR decides the Congress election candidates. He is also distributing money among the Congress candidates towards election expenditure.”

“Senior Congress leaders like Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Jana Reddy have already said that the BRS and the Congress will have an alliance in the coming elections. In the recent Karnataka elections too, the BRS supported the Congress,” he added.

Taking a dig at TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for claiming that his party will win 45 seats in the coming elections, Sanjay said: “It’s a joke. How will they win so many seats, especially since their candidates failed to even secure deposits in the Huzurabad and Munugode byelections.”

The State BJP chief also said that his party will win the next elections on its own strength.“Our achievements are our strength. We will win the elections on our own strength, on our party symbol,” he said. Referring to funds released by the Union government, he said that the Centre has already released `5 lakh crore to Telangana.

Demanding that the government release a white paper on the funds utilised for the development of Telangana and status of loans taken by the government.“KCR should explain to people why and where he has been diverting the Central government funds, and also how many thousands of crores his family earned in the last nine years,” he said.

