Konda Muralidhar Rao hits back at KTR over ‘goon’ remarks

“KTR should know who is a goon in the Warangal East constituency. It is their MLA, Nannapuneni Narender and his supporters who are grabbing the lands of the poor."

Published: 19th June 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Congress leader and former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao on Sunday hit back at the BRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao for calling him ‘a goon’.Speaking to the media here, he refuted the allegations made against him by Rama Rao and said: “If I’m a goon, why did KCR make me an MLC.”

Referring to the upcoming Assembly elections, he said: “There are no rival candidates to contest in Warangal East and Parkal Assembly constituencies. If you have courage, contest from the Warangal East constituency. People will ensure your defeat. Congress will definitely win the Warangal East and Parkal seats.”

“KTR also commented on my moustache. He doesn’t have one. He does not know what it feels like to have one. The courage and strength it gives. You are calling me goon. Why don’t you come here and observe how I operate, and how I’m serving the poor,” he said, while accusing the BRS leaders and ministers of threatening people and accepting bribes.

“KTR should know who is a goon in the Warangal East constituency. It is their MLA, Nannapuneni Narender and his supporters who are grabbing the lands of the poor. Wait for five months, the Congress will come to power and then the MLA and his loyalists will be punished as per the law,” he added.

