Lite byte: Want to join Congress? Get nod from Karnataka

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy and B kartheek By

Express News Service

Want to join Congress? Get nod from Karnataka

The Congress claims to be diligently following the procedures established in its constitution and rules, especially when it comes to inductions. The grand old party has a ‘joining committee’ at the State level under the leadership of veteran leader K Jana Reddy. However, the politics over joinings move around a leader from a neighbouring State. Leaders from other parties who are interested in joining the Congress are meeting a top leader in Karnataka to put forth their demands. So far, the procedure of approving inductions in the joining committee has not been honoured. In some cases, even TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy too informed the media that he too had no information on the talks between the aspiring members and his party leaders.

Rajgopal all set for a ghar wapsi?

Even as the Congress’ Operation Aakarsh is believed to be on full steam, a recent comment by Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy sparked an interesting debate in political circles in the State, a remark that will further boost the morale of the grand old party’s cadre which is already sky high post poll success in the neighbouring Karnataka. While speaking about the possibility of leaders from other parties joining his party, Venkat Reddy said that his brother Rajgopal Reddy too is likely to return to the Congress fold. Interestingly, Venkat Reddy, on multiple occasions, gave the impression that he too will change his loyalties to the saffron party just like his younger sibling. Now that the political scenario has changed completely -- Rajgopal Reddy lost the bypoll in Munugode, the seat he vacated to join the BJP, and the Congress is optimistic of reviving its fortunes in Telangana as it did in Karnataka -- political observers believe that Venkat’s comments indicate that Rajgopal is all set for a ‘ghar wapsi’.

