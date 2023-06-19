No end to ryots’ woes as monsoon plays hide-n-seek in Telangana

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: The delay in monsoons has caused a setback for the farming community, resulting in a delay in the sowing operations across the erstwhile Adilabad district. This delay suggests that the kharif season may be extended by one month. In 2014, the rainy season received less rainfall, with the monsoon arriving in July. Consequently, the entire agricultural season was delayed by one month.

By June last year, nearly half of the sowing operations were completed, and seeds had germinated. However, this year, in the third week of June, the operations have not yet begun because agriculture department reports suggest that 70 to 80 per cent of farmers in the region rely on rainfall for their farming activities.

Agriculture officials and scientists are advising farmers to sow their seeds only after receiving sufficient rainfall and not to rush the process. They emphasise the importance of waiting for adequate rainfall to ensure successful germination, as purchasing seeds again can be costly and problematic.

Some farmers who sowed cotton seeds in dry land are currently facing difficulties. For this kharif season, agriculture officials estimate that farmers will cultivate approximately 5.80 lakh hectares of various crops. Out of this, 3.50 lakh hectares will be dedicated to cotton cultivation, 1.20 lakh hectares to soybean, and the remaining area will be used for cultivating paddy, gram, and maize, among others.

Driest June likely

As per the TSPDS, 17 of the 18 mandals in Adilabad district, 13 of the 15 in Kumurambheem Asifabad district and 15 of the 18 (remaining three have received no showers) in Mancherial district have received ‘large deficient’ rainfall this year, with the average deviation being -87 per cent, -84 per cent and -93 per cent, respectively.

Timely rains crucial for cultivation

Farmers are becoming increasingly anxious as officials state that it will take more time for the rains to arrive. The delay in rainfall has left farmers worried, as timely seed planting is crucial for successful crop growth

