Sri Chaitanya students bag top ranks in JEE Advanced

Students from Sri Chaitanya institutes secured five All India ranks in top 10 in the open category.

Published: 19th June 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sri Chaitanya students secured an incredible victory in the JEE Advanced 2023 results, securing top ranks in the exam. In the all-India open category, Vavila Chidvilas Reddy secured the all-India first rank while Ramesh Surya Teja secured the AIR 2, Kalra Rishi,  Raghav Goyal and B Abhinav Chowdary, secured the 3rd, 4th and the 7th ranks respectively.

About 32 students made it to the top 100 list while 181 rankers in the top 1000 are from Sri Chaitanya institutes. In different categories of all India ranks a total of 15 ranks were secured by the students within the top 10, while 89 rank-holders are within the top 100 and 214 below top 1000 are secured by Sri Chaitanya students alone. With this stupendous achievement in this year’s JEE Advanced results, Sri Chaitanya has proved that it has the highest percentage share in the first row as well as the total seats in the IITs.

Sushma, Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, said, “Providing quality training online and offline methods with top faculty made this achievement possible. Besides, unique programs, micro-schedules, internal exams, and ranking systems consistently help students raise the bar higher.”
Dr B S Rao, founder-chairman, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, appreciated the students, parents, and teaching and non-teaching staff for their commitment and dedication.

