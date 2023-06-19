Sun blazes as rain delayed in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the third week of June is already underway, people in Telangana are having to endure the sweltering heat due to delayed monsoon. Several regions across the State are recording temperatures close to 45°C. Palakurthy in Peddapalli district recorded the highest temperature of 44.8°C on Sunday, followed by Kagaznagar in Kumurambheem Asifabad district (44.5°C) and Ramagundam in Peddapalli district (44.5°C).

The prevailing weather conditions are primarily due to low-level north-westerlies/westerlies over the State. In the last 24 hours, severe heatwave conditions were observed in isolated areas of Khammam district, while heatwave conditions persisted in isolated areas of Adilabad, Hanamkonda, Nalgonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Peddapalli districts. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts on Monday.

The local forecast indicates the likelihood of light to moderate rain or thundershowers towards the evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to reach around 38°C and 27°C, respectively. Surface winds are likely to be north-westerlies with speeds ranging from 6 to 10 kmph in the next 24 hours.

