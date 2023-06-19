Home States Telangana

Sun blazes as rain delayed in Telangana

The local forecast indicates the likelihood of light to moderate rain or thundershowers towards the evening or night.

Published: 19th June 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation. (Photo | Prasant Madugula , EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the third week of June is already underway, people in Telangana are having to endure the sweltering heat due to delayed monsoon. Several regions across the State are recording temperatures close to 45°C. Palakurthy in Peddapalli district recorded the highest temperature of 44.8°C on Sunday, followed by Kagaznagar in Kumurambheem Asifabad district (44.5°C) and Ramagundam in Peddapalli district (44.5°C).

The prevailing weather conditions are primarily due to low-level north-westerlies/westerlies over the State. In the last 24 hours, severe heatwave conditions were observed in isolated areas of Khammam district, while heatwave conditions persisted in isolated areas of Adilabad, Hanamkonda, Nalgonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Peddapalli districts. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts on Monday.

