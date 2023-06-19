Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre accuses KCR of looting public money

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: AICC general secretary and Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his family members and the BRS leaders were looting public money. Addressing a media conference at Chandanapalli in Nalgonda Assembly constituency, Thakre said that the CM was misusing the public funds and spending them on his party’s publicity campaigns in other states.

“Who gave him the authority to spend hundreds of crores of public funds to give media advertisements in other States to publicise the so-called achievements of his party and the government. It’s deplorable that KCR is using the money looted from Telangana people to set up and inaugurate BRS party offices in other States,” he said.“It is also ironic that KCR is spending hundreds of crores of public funds in the media promotions in other States even while crushing the media in his home State,” he added.

Taking on the BJP leaders, Thakre sought to know why Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who repeatedly spoke about corruption, several scams and irregularities in the KCR’s government failed to initiate action against the BRS government.“Why the Central agencies like CBI, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and other agencies were not investigating the corruption and irregularities of BRS government and KCR? That is because the BJP and the BRS have a clandestine understanding,” he alleged.

Talking about the atrocities of BRS government, Thakre said that the KCR government forcibly taken back lands given to the poor during the tenure of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and allotting them to the rich and the influential.“Rythu Bandhu assistance given by the KCR government was only benefiting the landlords and did nothing to alleviate the sufferings of small and marginal farmers. The revenue generated by Hyderabad should be distributed to all, but only the rich were enjoying the benefits,” he said.

“The people of Telangana are vexed with the rule of KCR. They were determined to support Congress in the next elections. As there is a clear indications that Congress will soon come to power in Telananga, several leaders of BRS and BJP were in touch with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders. The party would take a decision at the right time and welcome them into the party,” Thakre added.

The BRS government did not fulfil the aspirations of Telangana people nor the dreams of Sonia Gandhi who gave Telangana to transform the lives of people for the better, he said. Thakre said that KCR during his two terms as the CM failed to bring any new big projects to help Telangana’s future generations nor set up educational institutions or power projects.

