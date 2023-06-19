Home States Telangana

Telangana man hires supari gang to kill 70-year-old RTI activist

The supari gang abducted Ramakrishnaiah on June 15 from the outskirts of Pochannapet village.

Published: 19th June 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Stabbing, knife , cut

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

JANGAON: In a shocking incident that unfolded three days ago, a retired Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) and Right to Information (RTI) activist was brutally murdered. The incident came to light on Sunday when the body of the victim, identified as 70-year-old Nalla Ramakrishnaiah from Pochannapet village of Bachannapet mandal, was discovered in a pond near a stone crusher unit at the Champak Hills in Jangaon town.

According to the police, Ramakrishnaiah was kidnapped and killed by a ‘supari’ gang. The accused have been identified as G Anjaiah, D Srikanth, and Shivarathri Basha alias Bhaskar. Two other accused, D Thirupati and D Raju, are absconding. The police have seized Rs 15,000 in cash, three mobile phones, and a car from their possession.Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath, while addressing the media, said that the arrested persons confessed to the crime during an interrogation.

It was revealed that Ramakrishnaiah had filed an RTI application and approached the Human Rights Commission challenging the allocation of government-assigned land, measuring 8.04 acres, in Pochannapet village. This land was occupied by G Anjaiah, husband of a ZPTC member belonging to the ruling party. Anjaiah had allegedly misled officials and acquired land pattas.

Anjaiah, angry with Ramakrishnaiah’s actions, had hired a supari gang to eliminate him. The retired MPDO had previously filed a complaint in court seeking the cancellation of the land pattas. On June 15, Anjaiah allegedly hired the four hired killers for Rs 8 lakh to carry out the killing and paid Rs 2.5 lakh as advance.

The supari gang abducted Ramakrishnaiah on June 15 from the outskirts of Pochannapet village. They forcibly took him in a hired car to an isolated location, where they strangled him with a towel.After confirming that he was dead, they disposed of his body at a stone crusher unit in the Champak Hills area. Following the murder, the gang informed Anjaiah and demanded the remaining payment.

An investigation into Ramakrishnaiah’s disappearance was initiated based on a ‘missing’ complaint filed by his son, Ashok, at the Bachannapet police station. Locals alerted the police about a body found in the water.

The police and forensic teams arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it for postmortem at the Jangaon government hospital. The culprits were apprehended within an hour by the task force and Bachannapet police, according to Commissioner Ranganath.

During the interrogation, Anjaiah confessed to his involvement in the crime and also revealed that he hired the same supari gang to kill his sister-in-law, Subhadra, on October 20, 2022, over a land dispute. A month after Subhadra’s death, her relatives raised suspicions and filed a complaint against Anjaiah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Right to Information MPDO
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp