Telangana police official dies as car crashes into roadside tree

He was travelling in a car towards Warangal when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a roadside tree at Azara thanda.

Published: 19th June 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA: A sub-inspector (SI) of police, Soma Kumara Swmay, 56, a native of Anantharam village, died in a road accident at Geesugonda on Sunday. Speaking to media persons, Geesugonda sub-inspector S Raju said that Swamy was working in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. He came to his native village of Anantharam.

He was travelling in a car towards Warangal when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a roadside tree at Azara thanda. He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the MGM Hospital, Warangal. In another incident, a 52-year-old woman died in a road accident in the Nakkalaguttta area of Hanamkonda in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased was identified as M Jaya, a resident of Balasamudram. According to SI Ch Raju, Jaya and her husband Rajeshwar Rao were going on a bike towards the Kaloji Centre when a speeding trolley hit them from behind. While Jaya died on the spot, her husband was severely injured and shifted to the MGM Hospital. A case was registered against the trolley driver under Sections 304A (causing death by rash or negligent act) and 337 IPC (causing hurt by act endangering the life or personal safety of others).

