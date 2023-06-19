Home States Telangana

Telangana student tops IIT entrance test

Six of the top 10 rankers are from Hyderabad Zone, which included Ramesh Surya Theja, who stood second.

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students from the Hyderabad zone walked away with top ranks in this year’s IIT-JEE advanced entrance exams. Telangana’s Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy bagged the first rank scoring 341 out of 366, while Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree was the topper among females scoring 298 marks. She hails from Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. 

V Chidvilas Reddy

Six of the top 10 rankers are from Hyderabad Zone, which included Ramesh Surya Theja, who stood second. The third and fourth spots were bagged by Rishi Kalra and Raghav Goyal from the Roorkee zone. 

A total of 883 candidates from Tamil Nadu have qualified for the exam. Including those who qualified for preparatory courses offered by IITs, the number of aspirants from TN stands at 1,269. 

The top-ranked student from TN is Aditya Neeraje, who secured 27th rank with 307 marks out of 360. Aditya is an Overseas Citizen of India based in New Jersey. Sources said at least six students from TN bagged a place in the top 100.

Overall, most students (174) in the top 500 are also from the Hyderabad zone. IIT Delhi zone saw 120 making it to the elite list, followed by 103 from the Bombay zone. The ranks were decided by the sum marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry as well as the aggregate. The exams were taken by 1.80 lakh students, of which 43,773 qualified. 

Was 15th in jee-mains

Chidvilas Reddy hails from the Nagarkurnool district. His parents are teachers. He had scored 15th rank in JEE-Mains, the qualifying exam for all engineering institutions

