Two youths arrested for assaulting government official in Telangana

Published: 19th June 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Two youths were arrested on Sunday for beating up Mahbubabad Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Emanuel when the latter went to survey the land allotted for the construction of a district court complex. The arrested youths were identified as G Naveen and D Praveen. According to Mahbubabad police inspector Y Satish, a case under Sections 353, 332, and 307 of the IPC was registered against the two youths following a complaint given by the MRO.

Speaking to media persons, Emanuel said about nine acres of land in Survey No. 255 was allotted for the district court complex. High court authorities, including a judge, visited the site for inspection. After they had left the place, the revenue staff conducted a survey and marked the boundaries. Knowing that a survey was being conducted, the two local youths arrived on the scene and assaulted the MRO. “I was pushed to the ground by the youths. Seeing this, the assistant director, surveyor of Survey Land Records, revenue inspector (RI), and VRA rushed to my rescue. They shifted me to the government hospital for treatment,” said Emanuel in his police complaint.

