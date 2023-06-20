60 Telangana Dashabdi Parks thrown open on June 19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 60 open spaces in colonies have been transformed into Telangana Dashabdi Parks. These parks were officially inaugurated on Monday, covering all six Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) zones. Each zone saw the development of 10 parks as part of this initiative.

To commemorate the Telangana Dashabdi Utsavalu, Harithotsavam (Green Festival) and the ninth phase of Haritha Haram, extensive plantation drives were carried out in all wards of the GHMC. The civic body actively engaged MLAs, MPs, corporators and residents of colonies in the programme, planting one lakh saplings across 180 locations in all city zones. The plantation drives were festive, with ward-level nurseries distributing saplings and organising photo exhibitions and greenery-related displays to showcase GHMC’s achievements. These events took place at Ravindra Bharathi, zonal offices and other prominent junctions.

A significant planting event was held at Nehru Park, West Marredpally, where Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and other officials participated in the Haritha Haram plantation drive. Additionally, the inauguration of the Telangana Dashabdi Park took place at Chidanandam Colony in the Bansilalpet ward of the Begumpet circle.

In a separate endeavour, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) undertook a massive green initiative by planting 1.90 lakh saplings in a single day. Notably, 15-foot-high banyan trees were planted at Kothwalguda Eco Park and 126 banyan trees were successfully translocated to the park. Additionally, HMDA and HGCL employees planted 15,000 saplings at Eco Park, while another 25,000 saplings were planted at the Urban Forest Park in Maheshwaram.

