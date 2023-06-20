Bandi slams KCR for not releasing pensions to retired employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay criticised the former over the non-release of pension amount to retired employees, including those who were superannuated in the last two months. He also criticised the government for not constituting a new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) as the current PRC expires this month.

Sanjay highlighted the geriatric health problems faced by retired individuals and criticised the government for “failing” to understand the importance of providing timely financial assistance.

“It is disheartening to see the difficulties being faced by the retired employees who are dealing with various health issues. Money is needed for their medical needs, medications, and sustenance. Denying them their rightful pension is inhuman,” Sanjay stated in his letter.

Reminding the Chief Minister about the government’s promise to provide retirement benefits to employees on the day of superannuation, Sanjay questioned why the retired employees were being forced to wait for months without any empathy or support.

Drawing attention to the dire situation in Karimnagar district, Sanjay highlighted that pension related files of 460 persons are still pending with the Finance department. He stressed that this issue is not limited to one district alone but affects thousands of retired employees across the State.

