CM K Chandrasekhar Rao vows Godavari water, Metro for Rangareddy

Published: 20th June 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari

Godavari

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao assured Godavari waters and the extension of the Hyderabad Metro Rail to the erstwhile Rangareddy district. 

Addressing a meeting after participating in ‘Telangana Harithotsavam’ programme organised as part of the 18th day of the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation in Tummaluru in Rangareddy district, KCR said that Godavari waters would be diverted to Gandipet and Himayatsagar soon and from there to Rangareddy district through small lifts. 

He declared that even if the water available in the Krishna River was insufficient, Godavari water would be diverted to Rangareddy district. KCR also announced that Hyderabad Metro Rail, which is proposed to reach RGI Airport, Shamshabad, would be extended up to Kandukur in Rangareddy district. 

KCR said there was a need to extend the Metro Rail up to BHEL in Sangareddy district. “The government take all steps to extend the Metro up to BHEL and Kandukur,” he declared. 

The Chief Minister also announced that `100 crore would be earmarked for distributing fruit-bearing saplings across the State. He planted a sapling in Tummaluru reserve forest area in Maheshwaram constituency and said that Telangana has so far planted 276 crore saplings to improve the green cover. Due to irrigation facilities, the State stood No. 1 in paddy production, KCR said.

Forest stations to be set up across TS: KCR

This has also helped improve the green cover, KCR said, adding that the green cover has increased by 7.7% in the State. KCR said that the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project would have been completed along with Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, had it not been for Congress leaders going to courts and delaying it. 

“All the reservoirs of Palamauru-Rangareddy are constructed. We are going to fill them by August,” the Chief Minister said, announcing that Maheshwaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Tandoor, Parigi, Vikarabad and Chevella constituencies of Vikarabad district would get water soon.

He also announced that utilisation of Musi River, Kondapochamma Sagar and its flow towards Loyapalli were being considered. 

Appointment letter
Bandi Bhagyalaxmi, widow of Challamalla Srinivas Rao was appointed as Naib-Tahsildar on compassionate grounds. 

Srinivas Rao, Forest Range Officer, Chandrugonda Range, Bhadradri Kothagudem district was brutally killed while on duty in November 2022. 

The Chief Minister handed over the appointment letter to Bhagyalaxmi in the meeting on Monday. 
Stating that like police stations, Forest Stations would also be set up in the state and arms provided to forest officials, the Chief Minister said that steps would be taken to revamp the Forest department. 
 

