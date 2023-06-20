Home States Telangana

CM tells officials to ensure enough water supply to Kharif crops

Rao also enquired about the water levels in various projects and the water required for Mission Bhagiratha. 

Published: 20th June 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or KCR.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the irrigation officials to be prepared to deal with the situation arising from scanty rainfall and ensure uninterrupted water supply to farmers facing problems due to the delayed monsoon. 

At a review here on Monday, the chief minister told the irrigation officials that there was no fund constraints and directed them to protect the Kharif crops with available water in projects, as the weatherman predicted less rain till the first week of July. 

When officials informed Rao that the water available at Ranganayaka Sagar was just 0.69 tmcft, the CM directed the officials to divert two tmcft water from Mid-Manair to Ranganayaka Sagar to protect the local ayacut.  As 4.95 tmcft water is available at Nizam Sagar, Rao directed the officials to divert another five tmcft water to Nizam Sagar from Kondapochamma Sagar in August, as the available water is sufficient till August. Even if there is a water shortage in August too under Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP), then around 30 to 35 tmcft of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme would be diverted to SRSP. An extra 10 tmcft water would be stored in Mallannasgar this year. 

The chief minister also reviewed the progress of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Wardha project. The detailed project report of Wardha project was prepared with an estimated cost of `4,252.53 crore. Rao directed the officials to give administrative sanction for the project once the DPR is cleared.

