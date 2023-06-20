Dowry torture: Telangana woman pushes two kids to death, takes fatal plunge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unable to bear the alleged harassment by her husband over dowry, a 26-year-old woman reportedly flung her two children from the eighth floor of a building in Bansilalpet before jumping to her own death on Monday.

The victim, Saundarya, married Ganesh from Bharat Nagar in Uppal in 2019, and they had two children, Nirdesh and Nitya. The 26-year-old’s parents alleged that Ganesh was pressuring Saundarya and them for additional dowry. In a recent demand, he insisted on a piece of land in Yadagirigutta being registered in his name, which they apparently had agreed to. Faced with this ongoing harassment, Saundarya returned to her maternal home 15 days ago, they added.

The situation escalated when Ganesh demanded a double-bedroom house as well. Overwhelmed and deeply distressed by the constant pressure, Saundarya made the decision to end the lives of her children and herself. On Monday afternoon, she went to the balcony of their residence. First, she threw Nitya and Nirdesh from the building and then took her own life by jumping from the building.

Saundarya’s parents lodged a complaint with the Gandhinagar police. Sources have revealed that the accused husband, Ganesh, has been detained, although the police have not officially confirmed his arrest.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

HYDERABAD: Unable to bear the alleged harassment by her husband over dowry, a 26-year-old woman reportedly flung her two children from the eighth floor of a building in Bansilalpet before jumping to her own death on Monday. The victim, Saundarya, married Ganesh from Bharat Nagar in Uppal in 2019, and they had two children, Nirdesh and Nitya. The 26-year-old’s parents alleged that Ganesh was pressuring Saundarya and them for additional dowry. In a recent demand, he insisted on a piece of land in Yadagirigutta being registered in his name, which they apparently had agreed to. Faced with this ongoing harassment, Saundarya returned to her maternal home 15 days ago, they added. The situation escalated when Ganesh demanded a double-bedroom house as well. Overwhelmed and deeply distressed by the constant pressure, Saundarya made the decision to end the lives of her children and herself. On Monday afternoon, she went to the balcony of their residence. First, she threw Nitya and Nirdesh from the building and then took her own life by jumping from the building. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1687167573941-0'); }); Saundarya’s parents lodged a complaint with the Gandhinagar police. Sources have revealed that the accused husband, Ganesh, has been detained, although the police have not officially confirmed his arrest. Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)