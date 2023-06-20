Home States Telangana

GHMC eyes Rs 100 crore through lease of 6.47 acres prime land at Khajaguda   

The GHMC has initiated a bidding process to award the site on long-term lease.  

Published: 20th June 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 07:39 AM

By S Bachan Jeet Singh 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to lease a huge parcel of prime land in Khajaguda. The civic body has proposed a lease for 60 years and the Lease Premium of Rs 100 crore, while the annual lease rent would be Rs 12 crore initially, subject to a 12% increase every three years.

Spanning 26,197 sq mt (approximately 6.47 acres), the land would be allocated to private entities for a range of purposes, including commercial, retail, hospitality, multiplexes, institutional, IT/ITeS, and real estate projects. The leaseholder would have to create public recreational facilities, including an AC Indoor Badminton Hall with two courts, designed per internationally approved training facility guidelines. The construction must adhere to the latest regulations and standards, such as the National Building Code and the Bureau of Indian Standards.

The GHMC has initiated bidding to award the site on long-term lease.  Officials said that the selected entity will have to adhere to guidelines as per the lease agreement, including development of real estate and public recreational facilities, sub-leasing of built-up real estate on the site, creation of security interests for financing purposes, and collection of other permissible revenues from site users.

However, sub-leasing the land itself or a portion thereof is strictly prohibited. The lease rights and related privileges will be granted to private agencies only upon fulfilment of the conditions specified by the GHMC. 

