KCR to open 15K unit 2BHK complex in Kollur on June 2

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Here is a piece of good news for the poor who have been waiting for the allotment of double-bedroom apartments. The State government is making arrangements to inaugurate an apartment complex comprising 15,660 double-bedroom houses (apartments) built in an area of 142 acres at Kollur near Hyderabad by the end of this month.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch this complex, touted to be Asia’s largest housing complex for the weaker sections, on June 22.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a 200-bed super speciality hospital at Patancheru to be constructed at a cost of Rs 184.8 crore. Of this investment, Rs 138 crore would come from Pollution Control Board which has built a fund with contributions from the industries in the area.

Officials said that although the construction of the double bedroom houses was completed almost five years ago, the inauguration was delayed due to various reasons and now everything is ready for the allotment of the houses to the beneficiaries.

According to the information received from the Chief Minister’s Office, the collectors of Hyderabad and Sangareddy districts are making arrangements for the chief minister’s visit to Kollur.

Speaking to TNIE, deputy engineer Venkat Das, who is supervising the works, said that the chief minister will inaugurate the double bedroom houses constructed under Kollur Phase-I.

A total of 117 blocks, consisting of G+9 and G+10 floors, have been constructed in an area of 142 acres at a cost of Rs 1,489 crore. The government has built the double bedroom house apartments to compete with private builders near Hyderabad.

A 33/11 KV sub-station for electricity supply and drinking water provision for the residents in the apartments have been arranged. Apart from equipping the apartments with 136 CCTV cameras for security surveillance, two high-quality lifts per floor and 118 shops have been constructed.

Ventak Das explained that a welfare association would be formed with the beneficiaries to manage the double-bedroom apartments with the income generated by renting out the shops.

According to Das, a sewage treatment plant has also been set up in the gated community. The officials said that after inaugurating the double-bedroom complex, the Collectors of Sangareddy and Hyderabad districts will select the beneficiaries as per the government’s orders. Officials said that the chief minister will allot a double bedroom to some people during the inauguration ceremony on June 22.

‘ASIA’S LARGEST RESIDENTIAI COMPLEX FOR THE POOR’

Officials said the complex is the largest housing complex for the weaker sections in Asia. A total of 117 blocks, consisting of G+9 and G+10 floors, have been constructed to compete with private builders near Hyderabad. A 33/11 KV sub-station for electricity supply and drinking water provision for the residents in the apartments have been arranged. A total of 136 CCTV cameras for surveillance, two high-quality lifts and 118 shops have been set up.

