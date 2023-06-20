Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan: BJP to reach out to 35 lakh households

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State unit of BJP is geared up to reach out to 35 lakh households across the State on June 22 as part of its “Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan” to explain the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the last nine years. Incidentally, June 22 is the conclusion day of State government’s 21-day State Formation decennial celebrations.

The leaders of all levels starting from BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to booth level presidents and other prominent leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, will be participating in the programme, named ‘Intintiki BJP’.

The party has also asked the poll booth president to distribute leaflets showing how people benefited in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance.

During a video conference with his party cadre, Sanjay has called upon party’s booth level presidents to create history by reaching out to 35 lakh households in record time. He also requested his party cadre to participate in International Yoga Day on June 21.

