NS Aviation launches airline in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Florida-based aviation company NS Aviation introduced its new Hyderabad airline. By acquiring an 85 per cent stake in TruJet, NS Aviation aims to compete with established airlines by launching a fleet of 100 Airbus 320 Neo aircraft. Initially, the airline will primarily focus on domestic operations, with key metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad as primary destinations.

These airports will serve as the initial launchpad for NS Aviation’s foray into the international market in the near future. The company is preparing to introduce its 100 technologically advanced Airbus 320 aircraft fleet in India.

These next-generation airliners are equipped with fuel-efficient engines, prioritising safety, comfort, and efficiency for passengers. Given their short- to medium-haul flight design, these aircraft are well-suited to Indian conditions.

Furthermore, NS Aviation has plans to incorporate 10 Airbus aircraft specifically for international cargo operations.

