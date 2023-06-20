Home States Telangana

Ponnam’s poser to Bandi: Why Kavitha hasn’t been arrested yet?  

He said that Sanjay should tell the voters what development has taken place in Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency in the last four-and-a-half years.

Published: 20th June 2023 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar (Photo | Facebook)

Senior Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/NIZAMABAD : Alleging collusion between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the State, senior Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday asked saffron party’s State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar why MLC K Kavitha has not been arrested so far for her alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy scam. 

Speaking to the media here, Prabhakar pointed out that Sanjay has repeatedly made allegations and said that Kavitha would be arrested “soon, " but no such action was taken against the BRS MLC. “Is this because all of Sanjay’s programmes are sponsored by the BRS through Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar? Both BJP and BRS are the same, they only act as rivals for public consumption,” Prabhakar said. 

He said that Sanjay should tell the voters what development has occurred in Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency in the last four-and-a-half years.

She’ll surely go to jail: Arvind
Meanwhile, Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind said Kavitha will surely get imprisoned in the Delhi liquor scam case. Around 300 residents of Donkeshwar in Nandipet mandal joined the BJP in the presence of Arvind and Paidi Rakesh Reddy during a ceremony organised at Ankapur in Armoor mandal on Monday. BJP State secretary P Gangareddy was also present on the occasion. 

Arvind said on the occasion: “There will be some delay (in delivery of final verdict) in Delhi liquor scam. But no body can stop Kavitha from going to jail.”   
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP BRS Kavitha arrest
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp