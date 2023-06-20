Ponnam’s poser to Bandi: Why Kavitha hasn’t been arrested yet?  

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/NIZAMABAD : Alleging collusion between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the State, senior Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday asked saffron party’s State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar why MLC K Kavitha has not been arrested so far for her alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy scam.

Speaking to the media here, Prabhakar pointed out that Sanjay has repeatedly made allegations and said that Kavitha would be arrested “soon, " but no such action was taken against the BRS MLC. “Is this because all of Sanjay’s programmes are sponsored by the BRS through Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar? Both BJP and BRS are the same, they only act as rivals for public consumption,” Prabhakar said.

He said that Sanjay should tell the voters what development has occurred in Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency in the last four-and-a-half years.

She’ll surely go to jail: Arvind

Meanwhile, Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind said Kavitha will surely get imprisoned in the Delhi liquor scam case. Around 300 residents of Donkeshwar in Nandipet mandal joined the BJP in the presence of Arvind and Paidi Rakesh Reddy during a ceremony organised at Ankapur in Armoor mandal on Monday. BJP State secretary P Gangareddy was also present on the occasion.

Arvind said on the occasion: “There will be some delay (in delivery of final verdict) in Delhi liquor scam. But no body can stop Kavitha from going to jail.”



