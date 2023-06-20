Home States Telangana

Student kills self, another girl jumps off building in Telangana

Rakshitha, originally from Mendora village, was pursuing her third year at the Narendra Degree College in the town

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/ SANGAREDDY : A 21-year-old student of a private degree college reportedly killed herself by hanging in her room at the SC women’s hostel in Armoor on Monday. While Armoor Station House Officer (SHO), B Suresh, suspects that a love affair might have contributed to the victim Goli Rakshitha’s decision to end her life, he said the exact reasons will become ascertained after the probe is completed.

According to police, Rakshita was found hanging from the roof using her chunni (scarf). The police recovered the victim’s mobile phone and shifted the body to the government hospital. 

Rakshitha, originally from Mendora village, was pursuing her third year at the Narendra Degree College in the town. Armoor police have registered a case and initiated a probe. 

Opposed stay in hostel: Cops
In another case, a Class 10 student allegedly attempted to kill herself by jumping from the first floor of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) hostel in Raikod on Monday. The student, Snehalatha from Jarasangam mandal, was forcibly admitted to the hostel against her wishes, said police, adding that her injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

According to Raikod Sub Inspector (SI) D Venkat Reddy, Snehalatha had studied in the same hostel during Class 9 but had expressed her desire to stay at home and study in a high school located in the Jharasangam mandal for Class 10. 

However, her parents did not agree with her decision and on Monday, they forcibly took her to the hostel with their luggage. It was during this moment, while entering the hostel gate and informing her parents that she would place her belongings in the room, that Snehalatha attempted to take her own life by jumping from the top floor, Venkat Reddy explained.

Her parents immediately rushed her to Zaheerabad Hospital. Following medical advice, she was subsequently transferred to the government hospital in Sangareddy for further treatment. The SI confirmed that the doctors have assessed the student’s condition as stable. Additionally, based on a complaint filed by Snehalatha’s father, Dasharath, the SI added that a case has been registered.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

