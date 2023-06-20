Home States Telangana

Telangana government to set up modern mills in all districts

Besides, setting up of modern rice mills, the Civil Supplies Corporation will also provide market linkages to farmers.

Published: 20th June 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Civil Supplies Corporation will set up several modern rice mills each with a milling capacity of 120 tonnes per hour and also rice bran oil mills.  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect on Monday at a meeting held with the representatives of Satake Corporation of Japan. Rao will soon lay the foundation stones for these mills. 

The initial estimate of this project is `2,000 crore. With the State’s paddy production touching a record three crore tonnes per year and the total milling capacity of the rice is limited to around 75 lakh tonnes, Rao decided to set up modern rice mills in all districts with a milling capacity of 60-120 tonnes per mill per hour. Rao also reiterated that food processing industries too wold be set up in all districts. 

Besides, setting up of modern rice mills, the Civil Supplies Corporation will also provide market linkages to farmers. The government would construct and link additional godowns with the proposed new rice mills. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp