Telangana government to set up modern mills in all districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Civil Supplies Corporation will set up several modern rice mills each with a milling capacity of 120 tonnes per hour and also rice bran oil mills. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect on Monday at a meeting held with the representatives of Satake Corporation of Japan. Rao will soon lay the foundation stones for these mills.

The initial estimate of this project is `2,000 crore. With the State’s paddy production touching a record three crore tonnes per year and the total milling capacity of the rice is limited to around 75 lakh tonnes, Rao decided to set up modern rice mills in all districts with a milling capacity of 60-120 tonnes per mill per hour. Rao also reiterated that food processing industries too wold be set up in all districts.

Besides, setting up of modern rice mills, the Civil Supplies Corporation will also provide market linkages to farmers. The government would construct and link additional godowns with the proposed new rice mills.

HYDERABAD: The State Civil Supplies Corporation will set up several modern rice mills each with a milling capacity of 120 tonnes per hour and also rice bran oil mills. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect on Monday at a meeting held with the representatives of Satake Corporation of Japan. Rao will soon lay the foundation stones for these mills. The initial estimate of this project is `2,000 crore. With the State’s paddy production touching a record three crore tonnes per year and the total milling capacity of the rice is limited to around 75 lakh tonnes, Rao decided to set up modern rice mills in all districts with a milling capacity of 60-120 tonnes per mill per hour. Rao also reiterated that food processing industries too wold be set up in all districts. Besides, setting up of modern rice mills, the Civil Supplies Corporation will also provide market linkages to farmers. The government would construct and link additional godowns with the proposed new rice mills. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1687167573941-0'); });