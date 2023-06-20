Telangana High Court seeks clarity on  appointment of consumer panel chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji on Monday directed Harender Prasad, Special Government Pleader attached to the office of Advocate General, to seek instructions from the State government regarding the appointment of the president for the Telangana State Consumer Commission (TSCC).

Stressing the importance of the panel, the bench said that the TSCC is a vital platform for addressing consumer complaints promptly and efficiently and sparing them from the arduous procedures of civil and special courts.

The bench said the panel safeguards their rights against faulty goods, deficient services, and unfair trade practices, offering a simplified and expedited resolution process.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Baglekar Akash Kumar, who is the co-author of the book ‘Consumer Protection Act’. In his PIL, Baglekar said that the State government was mandated to appoint a president for the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, as mandated by the Consumer Protection Act of 2019.

While a notification was issued in 2022 inviting qualified candidates for the position, the post has remained vacant since February 21, 2023. The TSCC holds jurisdiction over complaints involving goods or services valued between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore. Additionally, it handles appeals and revisions pertaining to the decisions made by the 12 District Consumer Commissions in Telangana, which have been adjourned until July 15, 2023.



