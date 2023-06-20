Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court’s contempt notice to RBI governor for ‘wilful inactivity’  

The contempt case was brought by the AP Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank Shareholders Welfare Association.

Published: 20th June 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday issued a contempt notice against Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das “for wilful inactivity” on an order dated April 24, 2013. 

The contempt case was brought by the AP Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank Shareholders Welfare Association. Supreme Court lawyer Dil Jit Singh Ahluwalia, representing the Association, argued that the High Court had directed the RBI to appoint an officer to manage the bank’s administration, day-to-day affairs, and policy decisions in the interest of shareholders, pending final orders in the writ petitions.

Ahluwalia stated, “The RBI deliberately ignored these directives, allowing the Board to continue handling the operations.

This delay is particularly concerning considering that the chairman and senior vice-chairman, who were implicated in the RBI inspection report dated January 4, 2022, exposing massive frauds and embezzlement from the bank, are still running the bank.” He stressed that the initial order was issued to protect the shareholders’ interests. The matter was adjourned to July 23.

