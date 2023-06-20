Home States Telangana

Thakre’s efforts to placate miffed Congress leaders start bearing fruit

Published: 20th June 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Manikrao Thakre

Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre (File | PTI)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sustained efforts by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Telangana, Manikrao Thakre to bridge the gaps within the State Congress by reaching out to several former MLAs and MPs urging them to return to the party fold and actively participate in political activities appears to be bearing fruit. During his recent tour, the AICC in-charge met former Medchal MLA K Laxma Reddy and invited him to resume active politics and participate in party programmes. Sources said that Laxma Reddy was enthusiastic about Thakre’s invitation and will likely engage with other leaders soon.

Thakre also held discussions with two former MPs who had earlier left the party, and asked them to rejoin the party to strengthen its position so that it storms to power in the State, the sources said. Following the recent victory of the Congress in neighbouring Karnataka, these leaders are believed to be quite amenable to Thakre’s invitation and may make their decision public in the third week of July.

Thakre regularly visits the Gandhi Bhavan and has conducted comprehensive reviews of various frontal units such as NSUI, Youth Congress, Mahila Congress, INTUC, Minority wing, and Fisheries wing. He has actively encouraged leaders to work at the grassroots level and boost confidence among the party cadre.

On Monday, Thakre met former Jubilee Hills MLA P Vishnuvardhan Reddy and asked him to engage in active politics. The two leaders visited Peddamma temple, where they offered prayers and discussed the current political situation and the party’s strengths in Greater Hyderabad limits.

Sources said that Vishnu expressed dissatisfaction with the State party leadership, and complained of being sidelined in party programmes. He also expressed reluctance to come to the Gandhi Bhavan without an official invitation. Vishnu also expressed disappointment over the party’s disregard for veteran leaders, claiming that the focus is primarily on nurturing new leaders.

Reportedly, Vishnu questioned Thakre about committee appointments, expressing his exclusion from all panels. Stating that he does not desire a post, Vishnu expressed unhappiness with the party’s neglect of former CLP leader P Janardhan Reddy’s family, who had worked with dedication for the party without holding any positions.

Sources suggest that Thakre assured Vishnu that these issues would be resolved promptly and extended an invitation for him to visit the Gandhi Bhavan and actively participate in Congress programmes.

