11-year-old boy chased by stray dogs crushed to death by tractor in Telangana

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: An 11-year-old student being chased by a pack of stray dogs was run over by a tractor at Marripalligudem in Kamalapur mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The boy, E Danush, who was studying class VIth at the government school, bought a biscuit packet at a bakery and was returning to the school after taking part in the Education Day rally organised as part of decennial celebrations of Telangana State formation when he was chased by the dogs.

Seeing the dogs pursuing him menacingly, Danush started running towards his school. The speeding tractor hit Danush and ran over him, resulting in his instantaneous death.

According to Kamalapur Circle inspector B Sanjeev, the body of the student was shifted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal for postmortem. A case was registered under Section 304A of IPC (causing death by rash or negligent act) and the tractor driver was taken into custody, said Sanjeev. The parents of the boy Jaipal and Swapna were inconsolable. They lost their first child soon after birth.

HANAMKONDA: An 11-year-old student being chased by a pack of stray dogs was run over by a tractor at Marripalligudem in Kamalapur mandal in the district on Tuesday. The boy, E Danush, who was studying class VIth at the government school, bought a biscuit packet at a bakery and was returning to the school after taking part in the Education Day rally organised as part of decennial celebrations of Telangana State formation when he was chased by the dogs. Seeing the dogs pursuing him menacingly, Danush started running towards his school. The speeding tractor hit Danush and ran over him, resulting in his instantaneous death. According to Kamalapur Circle inspector B Sanjeev, the body of the student was shifted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal for postmortem. A case was registered under Section 304A of IPC (causing death by rash or negligent act) and the tractor driver was taken into custody, said Sanjeev. The parents of the boy Jaipal and Swapna were inconsolable. They lost their first child soon after birth.