Alleged BRS MLAs’ ‘sexual misconduct’ may hurt party

As the situation could become awkward for the party if the lurid details got out, it asked her not to prefer a police complaint and promised stringent action against the legislator.

Published: 21st June 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

BRS flag

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling BRS finds itself in a tight spot in the election year as another MLA is accused of sexually harassing a woman. In the latest incident, an MLA from the GHMC limits allegedly spoke to a woman corporator suggestively in a late-night call. The corporator who understood the lewd intentions of the MLA, recorded the call and had taken it to the notice of the party leadership.

As the situation could become awkward for the party if the lurid details got out, it asked her not to prefer a police complaint and promised stringent action against the legislator. This comes close on the heels of a similar charge against Bellampalli MLA Chinna Durgaiah by the director of Origin Dairy, Sejal. Seeking justice, she has lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women in New Delhi.

Station Ghanpur MLA Dr T Rajaiah also faced sexual harassment allegations by a woman sarpanch,  causing embarrassment to the party though he denied the charge. A minister from North Telangana, too, was accused of harassing an anchor of a programme held in his constituency.

