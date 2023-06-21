Home States Telangana

Congress reaches out to YSRTP functionary with offer of merger in Telangana

The upcoming days are expected to shed light on whether the Congress strategy works and will the grand old party accept the conditions set by Sharmila and others.

Published: 21st June 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party (File Photo | EPS)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Congress high command is leaving no stone unturned to come to power in the State, reaching out to every potential ally to bolster its ranks.

In a strategic move, a prominent Congress leader has reached out to a key figure within the back office of the YSRTP, for a merger of the two parties, sources aware of the matter said. A leader associated with YSRTP president YS Sharmila has hinted that a decision on the matter is expected to be announced on or before June 25.

The Congress high command, eyeing electoral advantages in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, is keen that the YSRTP merges with it, despite the fact that Sharmila is currently disinclined to reenter AP politics.

Sharmila is believed to be negotiating for 25 tickets from the Congress high command, on which she will field her loyalists. Speculation is rife that Sharmila is likely to engage in discussions with the leaders of the Gandhi family, particularly Rahul Gandhi, upon his return from the USA.

Since Sharmila, the daughter of former AP Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, established her own political party, Congress leaders have been apprehensive about a potential split in the vote, especially in Khammam and Nalgonda districts. Congress leaders fear that even a slight shift in voting patterns could significantly impact their electoral prospects and their ultimate goal of forming the government in the State.

Interestingly, following the resounding victory of the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Sharmila extended her congratulations to KPCC chief DK Shiva Kumar, who now serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of the neighbouring State. Moreover, Sharmila recently conveyed her birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi.The upcoming days are expected to shed light on whether the Congress strategy works and will the grand old party accept the conditions set by Sharmila and others.

