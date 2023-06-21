Home States Telangana

I-T sleuths summon BRS MLAs, MP after searches

Sources said the three Legislators sought time and are likely to be examined on Wednesday or Friday.

Published: 21st June 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Income Tax Department has summoned BRS MLAs Pailla Shekhar Reddy and Marri Janardhan Reddy and MP Kotta Prabhakar Reddy and their family members who are directors of various companies, some of which are run by the trio.

The agency had earlier conducted searches for almost 90 hours in the residences and offices of the MLAs and MP on suspicion of tax evasion in the last three financial years. After concluding their searches, the Income Tax officials seized some property documents and agreement papers, account logbooks, hard disks and digital records.

According to the notices issued to the Legislators, Shekhar Reddy and Janardhan Reddy were asked to appear before the I-T sleuths on Wednesday and the MP on Tuesday. Sources said the three Legislators sought time and are likely to be examined on Wednesday or Friday.

The Income Tax sleuths have asked the Legislators to bring along with them all financial details including their personal income along with revenue records of the companies they are directors of.

