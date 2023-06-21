Kaleshwaram LIS will meet water needs of Telangana if rains fail: Irrigation officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation officials are expecting to derive maximum benefits from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) this season as they anticipate deficit rainfall this year after bountiful rains in the last three consecutive years.

Irrigation officials say that even if there were no rains, they can tap around 500 tmcft from Kaleshwaram. “The public will know the value of Kaleshwaram this year,” an official said.

At the same time, the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) rejuvenation project will also be operationalised for the first time this year if dry spells continue for a prolonged period. The SRSP rejuvenation project was completed three years ago. The Kaleshwaram water would be pumped into SRSP in a reversible manner.

The officials lifted a maximum of 100 tmcft per year in the last three years from KLIS as there were sufficient rains and good inflows to all major projects. “In case the dry spell continues and the SRSP does not receive water this year, Kaleshwaram will come in handy to mitigate the problem,” an official said. The State received good inflows into all projects and heavy rains in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Thus, they could not utilise Kaleshwaram fully.

“Even in the worst conditions, around 500 tmcft of water will be available in Pranahitha. We have examined data pertaining to the last 40 years. Thus, if dry spells continue, Pranahitha water will be tapped, and it will be stored at various reservoirs and tanks in October and November,” the official explained.

Accordingly, Irrigation department officials are preparing a manual on operating the pumps of KLIS.

“The operation of pumps will be dependent on the availability of water in other projects. In case of less water, Kaleshwaram water will be lifted and diverted to Yellampall, SRSP, Mid-Manair, Lower-Manair, Annapurnasagar, Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallannasagar, and Kondapochamma Sagar in October and November. We can even operate one motor at Medigadda in December too, as there will be flows in Pranahitha,” an official explained.

Agricultural University​ has suggestions for tillers

Asking farmers not to be worried over the late arrival of southwest monsoon this year as there is enough time to take up sowing operations, State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has advised the tillers to go for paddy varieties that could come for harvest in 125 days this Kharif season. PJTSAU’s P Raghu Rami Reddy suggested to the farmers consider direct seeding of paddy.

He said that cotton could be sown till July 20, only after lighter soils receive between 50-60 mm rainfall, and heavy soils receive 60-75 mm rainfall, also suggesting inter-cropping of red gram with cotton to get good profits. Raghu Rami Reddy suggested red gram be inter-cropped with green gram, black gram, groundnut, castor and cotton, and stated that red gram could be sown till August 15.

Sowing soybean by the end of June or the first week of July, and sowing maize, black gram and green gram by July 15 was advised.

No need to worry, Harish reassures farmers

Siddipet: Allaying fears of farmers in Siddipet over delayed rains, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday assured them that village ponds would be replenished with water from the Kaleswaram project. Acknowledging the possibility of a delay in rains due to El Nino, Harish said that due to the availability of irrigation water in Ranganayak Sagar, Mallannasagar, and Kondapochamma in the district, farmers need not be overly worried.

He urged them to consider opting for crops with shorter growth cycles and lower water requirements like palm oil which are also more profitable. Harish was speaking after inaugurating double line road works from Siddipet Rural Mandal PWD Road to Pullur, costing `1 crore. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s foresight for the welfare schemes, the Minister vowed to continue working for the welfare of the people.

