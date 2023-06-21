Home States Telangana

Marital issues force three to end lives in separate incidents; one killed her kids too in Telangana

Meanwhile, another man ended his life after a quarrel with his wife in the Shalipet forest area of Medak district.

Published: 21st June 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/ MEDAK: At least three people, and two children, died in separate incidents in Telangana on Tuesday. The reason to take the extreme step was the same for all victims — disquiet in their marital lives. In one of the tragic incidents in Medak district, a woman ended her life along with her two daughters by jumping into a pond.

The victims were identified as K Lakshmi, 28, from Venkatapur village, and her two daughters — Saranya, 4, and Chinnari, 2. According to police, Lakshmi was distressed over family disputes that were causing frequent arguments between her and her husband.  On Tuesday, after a heated argument with her husband, Lakshmi left the house with her two children. She jumped into Konthur Pond along with the children.

Local residents who witnessed the event alerted the police. Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the pond. The bodies were shifted to Medak area hospital for post-mortem. Police have filed a case into the incident.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man hung himself to death at his residence in the Vinayaka Nagar area of Warangal late on Monday. Before taking the extreme step, the victim, D Satish, recorded a selfie video as his suicide note. As per the complaint filed with Mills Colony police station by Praveen, the victim’s brother, Satish was frustrated as his in-laws prevented his wife, Radhika, from returning to their house in Vinayaka Nagar with their two sons for the last two years.

Meanwhile, another man ended his life after a quarrel with his wife in the Shalipet forest area of Medak district. Ragishetti Saikumar, 28, and his wife Sravanti, had been having frequent arguments. The situation took a grim turn when Sravanti attempted suicide by consuming insecticide. Disturbed by his wife’s actions, Saikumar ended his life by hanging himself.

