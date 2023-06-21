Home States Telangana

Ponguleti, Krishna likely to meet Rahul in Delhi on June 25

The outcome of the meeting between Srinivas Reddy and Revanth Reddy is expected to influence the former MP’s final decision.

Published: 21st June 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao are reportedly planning to visit Delhi to meet with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) former president Rahul Gandhi on June 25.

Sources insisted on Tuesday that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy will meet Srinivas Reddy and Krishna Rao at the residence of the former on Wednesday to formally extend an invitation to them to join the party.

According to the sources, once the meeting with the former MP and former minister concludes, the TPCC chief will proceed to Delhi to personally inform Rahul Gandhi about the potential joining. Revanth is scheduled to meet Rahul Gandhi on June 22, where details of the prospective new members are likely to be discussed. Following the deliberations with the party’s top leadership, it is expected that the TPCC chief will allocate June 25 as the date for Srinivas Reddy and Krishna Rao to visit Delhi and meet Rahul Gandhi.

The sources indicated that Srinivas Reddy has informed his close followers to be present in Hyderabad on Wednesday, possibly hinting at an imminent announcement regarding his decision to join the Congress. The outcome of the meeting between Srinivas Reddy and Revanth Reddy is expected to influence the former MP’s final decision.

