Telangana minister Srinivas hands over papers for Mudumal sites to Heritage department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday presented a mutual agreement for the provision of all necessary documentation, conservation and technical services to support the recognition of the renowned archaeological site and weather forecast observatory centre in Mudumal village of Narayanpet district.

The documentation, pertaining to the ancient site required for recognition on the UNESCO World Heritage List, was handed over to the Telangana Heritage department and the Deccan Heritage Academy Trusts.

On this occasion, the minister emphasised that Telangana boasts a rich historical and architectural heritage deserving of UNESCO recognition. Among these remarkable sites is the Mudumal archaeology centre, he said, adding that numerous historians and researchers have attested to its illustrious reputation in space exploration and weather research, dating back to the time of early humans.

Since the formation of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been working to unveil and preserve the history and heritage of the region while striving for recognition from UNESCO, he said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Telangana Heritage department and the chairman of the Deccan Heritage Academy Trust, Veda Kumar.

