Bid to impose Hindi will be resisted: K Kavitha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Telangana Sahitya Sabha, chaired by MLC K Kavitha, president of Bharat Jagruti, was held at the Telangana Saraswatha Parishath in Abids on Wednesday. On the occasion, Professor Kothapalli Jayashankar Vishishta Sahitya Puraskar-2023 was presented to Acharya N Gopi.

During her address, Kavitha highlighted the importance of preserving culture and traditions alongside the Telangana movement. She expressed her admiration for the beauty of the Hindi language, which she considers her favourite. While literature in Hindi is cherished, Kavitha made it clear that any attempt to impose the language through rules and regulations would be met with defiance.

“In light of recent developments in the country, we need to expand our perspective from Telangana-centric to embracing our Indianness. Telangana Jagruti has evolved into Bharat Jagruti to reflect this broader perspective,” she added.

