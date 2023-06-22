Home States Telangana

Candidates see flaws in Group 1 test, move Telangana HC for re-exam

They contended that the exam was held without obtaining the biometrics of the candidates and by issuing an OMR sheet without mentioning the hall ticket numbers of the candidates.

Published: 22nd June 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 09:17 AM

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: B Prashanth of Adilabad and two other unemployed youths filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court, seeking cancellation of Group-I examination conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on June 11, 2023.

Petitioners claimed that the respondent, in this case, notified the date of the Group-1 examination on June 11. As a result, petitioners appeared for the exam, and to their dismay, the fingerprints of the applicants were not captured during the examination, and the OMR sheets provided were blank, with no indication of the candidate’s hall ticket number.

The petitioners submitted a written representation dated June 13 before the respondent with a request to provide a detailed explanation regarding the omission of the biometric data collection during the examination and further requested to conduct a re-examination at an early date.

Because the respondent is yet to provide a substantial answer to our representation, we are left with no choice but to seek remedy under the court’s exceptional jurisdiction, the petitioners said. The High Court may hear the plea in a day or two.

